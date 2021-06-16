425,699 vaccinated against corona

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:15 PM

As many as 425,699 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 425,699 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Wednesday that 324,471 citizens had been given the first dose while 63,929 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 23,764 health workers were also given first dose while 13,535 received second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 12,106 first doses and 8,071 second doses of vaccine were in the stock at Faisalabad, he said and added that 34 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

Where vaccination centres had been established include Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Govt General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-RB, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports ComplexSamanabad center which would remain opened round the clock.

