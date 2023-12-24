426 forms for reserved, minorities seats submitted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh and Returning Officer for reserved seats (women and minorities) Sharifullah received 426 forms so far at the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh for the upcoming general elections on Sunday.

Today is the last day to receive and submit forms for reserved seats for women and minorities. So far, a total of 426 forms have been submitted to ECP Sindh, out of which 243 forms of women have been received for 92 national assembly seats in Sindh and 243 forms have been received for provincial assembly seats. Moreover, 91 forms for minority seats have been submitted to the provincial assembly.