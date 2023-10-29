426 more get ration from Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) As many as 426 deserving persons including women were handed over Taqatwar Pakistan ration sags on the directives of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said that with the help of philanthropists, the distribution of ration would continue as we are determined to help persons in need.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 120,000 persons have so far been given these ration bags.