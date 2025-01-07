426th Annual Urs Of Miyan Adam Muhammad Shah Kalhoro To Be Held In Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr. Muhammad Baqir Raja Dharejo, to discuss arrangements for the 426th annual Urs of Miyan Adam Muhammad Shah Kalhoro here on Tuesday.
The Urs will take place from February 23 to 25, 2025, at Adam Shah hill in Sukkur.
A seminar will also be organized during the Urs to highlight Miyan Adam Shah Kalhoro's religious personality and his political role in the Miyanwal Movement.
Renowned scholars and researchers will present their papers at the seminar.
According to Miyan Jahangir Abbasi, Sajjada Nashin and Chairman of the Urs Committee, Miyan Adam Muhammad Shah Kalhoro was a great patriot and revolutionary leader in Sindh's history.
He played a remarkable role in promoting Sindh's unity, prosperity, and political stability.
To ensure security and traffic management during the Urs, a contingency plan has been devised.
The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur has directed the authorities to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply from 6 pm to 12 am during the Urs days.
He also directed to ensure the presence of ambulances and establishment of a medical camp as well proper cleanliness, water supply, road maintenance, and lighting at Adam Shah hill.
