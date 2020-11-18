UrduPoint.com
427 New Corona Cases Reported In Capital: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 10:05 PM

427 new corona cases reported in capital: NCOC

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on coronavirus Wednesday said 427 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the federal capital during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on coronavirus Wednesday said 427 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the Federal capital during last 24 hours.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 226 cases were reported on Tuesday while 461 cases were reported on Sunday which was highest number of cases reported in a day during the last one month.

He said so far 24,871 cases were reported from the federal capital while 263 deaths were reported from ICT whereas 20,708 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams also issued notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops.

Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

He said the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

He said the ministry had also asked the schools administrations of the ICT to strictly monitor the SOPs to ensure protection of students from the COVID-19.

