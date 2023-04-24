UrduPoint.com

427 Pakistanis Reach Port Sudan Safely: FO

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 02:10 PM

427 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan safely: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Around 427 Pakistanis have reached Port Sudan safely and arrangements were being coordinated for their onward journey, according to Foreign Office.

The spokesperson, in a statement, said that the Foreign Office continued to follow the developments in Sudan and was working with Pakistan's Missions in the region to provide relief to Pakistanis there.

A couple of days ago, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan held a follow-up virtual meeting with Pakistan's Missions in Sudan and neighbuoring countries to discuss modalities for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan.

Representatives from the PIA and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and other relevant agencies also joined.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Port Sudan Sudan From PIA

Recent Stories

Arada completes 114 homes in garden villa communit ..

Arada completes 114 homes in garden villa community at Aljada

60 minutes ago
 Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve internat ..

Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve international markets with single wind ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

5 hours ago
 25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid ..

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid Al Fitr holiday

14 hours ago
 Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax ..

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax law: Ministry of Finance

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.