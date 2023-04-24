427 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan safely: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Around 427 Pakistanis have reached Port Sudan safely and arrangements were being coordinated for their onward journey, according to Foreign Office.

The spokesperson, in a statement, said that the Foreign Office continued to follow the developments in Sudan and was working with Pakistan's Missions in the region to provide relief to Pakistanis there.

A couple of days ago, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan held a follow-up virtual meeting with Pakistan's Missions in Sudan and neighbuoring countries to discuss modalities for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan.

Representatives from the PIA and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and other relevant agencies also joined.