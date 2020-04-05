UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4271 Screened For COVID-19 In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:01 AM

4271 screened for COVID-19 in Rawalpindi

As many as 4271 people have been screened out so far in the Rawalpindi district for COVID-19 while remaining 151 would be screened out on Sunday out of the total 4422

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 4271 people have been screened out so far in the Rawalpindi district for COVID-19 while remaining 151 would be screened out on Sunday out of the total 4422.

According to data shared by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) on Saturday, around 172 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to various hospitals in the district so far, out of which 69 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment.

The DPR said that 307 suspected corona virus people have been quarantined as a precautionary measure including 263 were quarantined at homes, four were tested positive in isolation while 40 were quarantined at various facilities of the district.

They were under regular observation and the rapid response team of the Health Department was compiling their daily record, the DPR said.

"Presently 67 people were under treatment at different facilities while two were died in Rawalpindi and eight in other districts of the division,"he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq said that maximum arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality.

He said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where corona suspects have been found. The DC advised the citizens to avoid crowded places , stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

Related Topics

Died Rawalpindi Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

UAE, UK sign MoU on transit flights for British ci ..

34 minutes ago

Four children killed, one injured in Hangu wall co ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Nears 13,000 - ..

3 minutes ago

Inquiry committee finds low procurement, weak asse ..

3 minutes ago

Spain to extend lockdown, as deaths down for secon ..

3 minutes ago

Bait-ul-Mal head distributes ration cards

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.