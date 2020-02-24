42722 saplings planted in Bahawalpur division

As many as 42,722 saplings have been planted in Bahawalpur Division under Plant for Pakistan drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 42,722 saplings have been planted in Bahawalpur Division under Plant for Pakistan drive.

According to Conservator for Forest Bahawalpur Saeed Tabassum,a target of planting 300,000 saplings has been set till March 6 in the division following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

More than 15,000 volunteers including students, members of civil society and government officers and officials are participating in the drive.

Different varieties of plants are part of the drive in order to make Pakistan green and beautiful. Planting of trees is important to overcome environmental changes.