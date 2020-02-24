UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

42722 Saplings Planted In Bahawalpur Division

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:59 PM

42722 saplings planted in Bahawalpur division

As many as 42,722 saplings have been planted in Bahawalpur Division under Plant for Pakistan drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 42,722 saplings have been planted in Bahawalpur Division under Plant for Pakistan drive.

According to Conservator for Forest Bahawalpur Saeed Tabassum,a target of planting 300,000 saplings has been set till March 6 in the division following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

More than 15,000 volunteers including students, members of civil society and government officers and officials are participating in the drive.

Different varieties of plants are part of the drive in order to make Pakistan green and beautiful. Planting of trees is important to overcome environmental changes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Civil Society Bahawalpur March Government

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns the Approval for theConstruction of T ..

2 minutes ago

Australia women revive T20 fortunes with win over ..

5 minutes ago

EU envoys meet to seal Brexit talks red lines

5 minutes ago

President Alvi, First Lady visit National History ..

5 minutes ago

NHA working on upgradation, dualization of Pindig ..

5 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) holds cut f ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.