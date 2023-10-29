Open Menu

4,275 FIRs, Rs 92,90,304 Fine Imposed For Violating Dengue SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 11:50 AM

4,275 FIRs, Rs 92,90,304 fine imposed for violating dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) As many as 4,275 FIRs had been registered on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Sunday.

Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 631 premises, issued tickets to 1,267 and a fine of Rs 92,90,304 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023.

Dr Sajjad informed that around 2,262 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 1,502 in 2021, and 4,230 in 2022 during the period.

The health officer further stated that presently 73 patients were admitted to the district's hospitals, including 51 to the Holy Family Hospital, 16 to the District Headquarters Hospital, three to Wah General Hospital, two to Kalar Syeda and one to the Taxila Hospitals.

Dr Sajjad informed that 2,212 patients were discharged after treatment while presently one patient was in critical condition.

During the last day's indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 6,279 houses and larvae were detected at 292 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 19 spots while inspecting 3,455 places.

He added that dengue fever cases have registered a sharp decrease in the city during the last week with changing weather conditions as eight to 20 patients had been reported to the district health facilities daily while during the last month, the number of daily patients was between 40 to 60.

The health officer expressed hope that dengue cases would decrease further in the coming days, however, he urged the residents to be careful during the wee hours and in the evening as it was the suitable time for mosquito bites.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Fine Rawalpindi Taxila January Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

11 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

12 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

12 hours ago
 Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

12 hours ago
Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

12 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Vienna results

Tennis: ATP Vienna results

12 hours ago
 Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Art ..

Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Arteta

12 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Sto ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

13 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership results

RugbyU: English Premiership results

12 hours ago
 CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan