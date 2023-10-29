4,275 FIRs, Rs 92,90,304 fine imposed for violating dengue SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) As many as 4,275 FIRs had been registered on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Sunday.

Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 631 premises, issued tickets to 1,267 and a fine of Rs 92,90,304 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023.

Dr Sajjad informed that around 2,262 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 1,502 in 2021, and 4,230 in 2022 during the period.

The health officer further stated that presently 73 patients were admitted to the district's hospitals, including 51 to the Holy Family Hospital, 16 to the District Headquarters Hospital, three to Wah General Hospital, two to Kalar Syeda and one to the Taxila Hospitals.

Dr Sajjad informed that 2,212 patients were discharged after treatment while presently one patient was in critical condition.

During the last day's indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 6,279 houses and larvae were detected at 292 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 19 spots while inspecting 3,455 places.

He added that dengue fever cases have registered a sharp decrease in the city during the last week with changing weather conditions as eight to 20 patients had been reported to the district health facilities daily while during the last month, the number of daily patients was between 40 to 60.

The health officer expressed hope that dengue cases would decrease further in the coming days, however, he urged the residents to be careful during the wee hours and in the evening as it was the suitable time for mosquito bites.