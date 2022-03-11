UrduPoint.com

428 Illegal Vehicles Taken Into Official Possession

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2022 | 09:15 PM

District administration Peshawar Friday took into possession 428 illegal commercial vehicles including auto-rickshaws, Qinqui rickshaws, loaders and vehicles plying on city roads without route permit and registration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday took into possession 428 illegal commercial vehicles including auto-rickshaws, Qinqui rickshaws, loaders and vehicles plying on city roads without route permit and registration.

District Peshawar has 30096 registered auto-rickshaws while 50000 illegal rickshaws are also plying on its roads creating hurdles in smooth flow of vehicular traffic and crowds.

On the directives of the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud a grand operation has been launched against illegal commercial vehicles across the provincial metropolis.

Before the launching of the operation, the Rickshaw Association was taken into confidence and they announced complete support to the campaign against illegal rickshaws.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq supervised the campaign against illegal commercial vehicles on G.

T. Road and inspected vehicles taken into official possession.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Obaid Doggar, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Tariq Hassan and SP Traffic Mohammad Saeed Khan along with the officers of district administration supervised crackdown against illegal commercial vehicles on G.T. Road and University Road.

On the first day of the campaign, 428 vehicles including auto-rickshaws, Qinqui rickshaws, loaders, wagons, taxies and other commercial vehicles were taken into official possession.

DC Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed the continuation of the crackdown till the eradication of all illegal commercial vehicles.

