428 Nominations For LG By-elections Received In Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh on Saturday received a total of 428 form-6 nomination papers from 26 districts of the province for the upcoming Local Government By-Elections.
Out of 428 nomination papers 96 nomination papers were received from Karachi and the rest from other districts of the province, according to spokesman for PEC-Sindh.
