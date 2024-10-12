428 nominations for LG by-elections received in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh on Saturday received a total of 428 form-6 nomination papers from 26 districts of the province for the upcoming Local Government By-Elections.

Out of 428 nomination papers 96 nomination papers were received from Karachi and the rest from other districts of the province, according to spokesman for PEC-Sindh.