428 Patwaris to be recruited in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab government has decided to meet shortage of revenue staff as 428 'Patwaris' would be recruited across the division.

Senior member board of revenue had issued circular to Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners for recruitment of Patwaris.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has directed to recruit Patwaris on merit basis across the division.

He directed to constitute selection committees by releasing recruitment advertisements at four districts.

He said that typing test, interviews and medical tests would be part of the recruitment process.

The recruitment committee led by Assistant Commissioners would conduct the interviews.

He said that the recruitment of Patwaris would help to reduce unemployment and improvements in revenue matters.