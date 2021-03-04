UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

428 Patwaris To Be Recruited In Multan Division

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

428 Patwaris to be recruited in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab government has decided to meet shortage of revenue staff as 428 'Patwaris' would be recruited across the division.

Senior member board of revenue had issued circular to Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners for recruitment of Patwaris.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has directed to recruit Patwaris on merit basis across the division.

He directed to constitute selection committees by releasing recruitment advertisements at four districts.

He said that typing test, interviews and medical tests would be part of the recruitment process.

The recruitment committee led by Assistant Commissioners would conduct the interviews.

He said that the recruitment of Patwaris would help to reduce unemployment and improvements in revenue matters.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Government Of Punjab Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Army Chief calls on PM Imran

12 seconds ago

PM Imran to address the nation today evening

17 minutes ago

FEATURE - Despite Tragic Death of Loved Ones, Myan ..

19 minutes ago

England's 8 Biggest Ports to Become Low Tax Zones ..

19 minutes ago

Key American lawmaker urges US to find a way to re ..

19 minutes ago

Saadia Afzaal receives congratulation messages on ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.