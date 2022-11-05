UrduPoint.com

4283 Victims Provided Emergency Cover During October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2022 | 09:00 PM

District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Engineer Kamran Rasheed reviewed the performance of all the stations of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during October to improve the service efficiency and ensure equal quality emergency services delivery to all citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Engineer Kamran Rasheed reviewed the performance of all the stations of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during October to improve the service efficiency and ensure equal quality emergency services delivery to all citizens.

The DEO issued instructions to all the officers to use the existing resources in an appropriate strategy so that emergencies could be dealt with in an organized manner.

Later, Media Coordinator Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Mohammad Usman Gujjar released details reporting that Rescue Rawalpindi received 4,661 emergency calls in the last month.

Of these emergency calls 1,289 were about road traffic accidents, 82 small and big fire incidents, two building collapse accidents, 445 special rescues operations, 2,735 medical emergencies, and 108 crime incidents.

He further said that most of the road traffic accidents were reported by motorcyclists, so there was a strong appeal to motorcyclists to ensure the use of rear view mirrors, indicator, left lane, and helmet for their safety.

He also urged drivers never to use mobile phones while driving as it may cause fatal accident.

