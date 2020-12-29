UrduPoint.com
429 Cops To Provide Security On New Year's Eve In DG Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 429 police personnel will perform security duty on new year night besides Police Quami Razakar (PQR) in the region.

A spokesperson for Regional Police Officer (RPO) said that District Police Officers (DPOs) of four districts briefed on the arrangements.

He stated that Christian community would organize 36 programmes for which seven gazetted police officers, four inspectors, 22 SIs, 41 ASIs, 37 head Constables, 266 constables, 52 lady constables and 70 PQRs have been deputed.

Exactly 39 pickets will be established in the four district including DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur where 269 personnel will perform duty, the spokesperson said adding that 54 policemen will patrol on the night.

The RPO, Faisal Rana expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, he informed. A control room has also been set up at RPO office in this connection, he added.

