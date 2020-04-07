429 COVID-19 patients recovered so far: Dr Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that 429 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been fully recovered so far across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that 429 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been fully recovered so far across the country.

In a televised daily briefing on COVID-19, Dr Mirza said that a large number of patients are in recovery stage out of total 3,434 cases, reported so far while 28 patients are in ICU.

He said that 54 deaths have been reported from the disease with four deaths during last 24 hours. He said that the death ratio of corona patient is 1.4 percent which is very better against the global death rate.

He said that 18 laboratories have capacity to conduct PCR test for coronavirus. He added there is a plan to increase this number upto 40.

He assured provision of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to all medical practitioners working against Coronavirus (COVID-19) at hospitals.

Meanwhile, in a statement he said that all doctors are our frontline heroes and a forward force in fight against corona. He assured that the protection of doctors and nursing staff is the top priority of the government.

He acknowledged the services of health staff at hospitals in combating COVID-19. He added the government is well aware of dedication and commitment of doctors and nursing staff at hospitals.

He said that citizens who are in isolation at homes can use simple surgical mask while N-95 mask is actually useful for medical staff deployed in hospitals for direct treatment of corona patients.

He said that so far 500,000 N-95 masks are available in the country and added that still further masks are needed. He said that medical staff deployed at isolation rooms should wear special kits while caregivers should use simple surgical masks on normal duties.

He said that guidelines have been issued for use of PPE kits for health professionals. He said that working has been completed on need and requirement of all necessary medical equipment and health professionals to combat COVID-19.

Dr Mirza said that a committee of experts has been constituted to submit recommendations on safety of new incoming or locally produced ventilators and to allow permission for marketing. He added another committee has been formed to submit recommendations on diagnostic kits.