429 New Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 8 More Died : CM Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

429 new cases of COVID-19 detected, 8 more died : CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that eight more patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2290 whereas 429 new cases were confirmed against 10050 tests during the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here Tuesday, The CM disclosed that eight more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,290 that constituted 1.8 percent.

He added that 429 new cases emerged when 10050 tests were conducted that constituted four per cent current detection rate.

"So far 844,705 tests have been conducted which detected 15 percent result, or 124,556 cases, of them 117, 637 or 94 percent patients have recovered, including 1653 overnight," the CM Sindh said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 4,629 patients were under treatment, of them 4,239 in home isolation, seven at Isolation Centers and 383 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 248 patients was stated to be critical, including 38 who have been shifted to ventilators.

According to CM Sindh, out of 429 new cases, 200 have been detected from Karachi. They include 67 from South, 57 East, 33 Korangi, 17 Malir, 16 central and 10 West, he said.

Sanghar and Kashmore have 24 cases each, Jamshoro 18, Hyderabad 15, Umerkot 14, Ghotki 12, Khairpur 11, Shikarpur 10, Sujawal eight, Larkana and Tando Allahyar seven each, Mirpurkhas and Jacobabad six each, Shaheed Benazirabad five, Badin and Naushehroferoze four each, Kambar two, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta one each.

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Khairpur Ghotki Kashmore Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

