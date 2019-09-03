UrduPoint.com
4,293 Cops To Guard 486 Processions, 1561 Majalis In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:20 PM

As many as 4293 police officials will provide security cover to 486 processions and 1561 majalis during Muharram ul Haram in the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 4293 police officials will provide security cover to 486 processions and 1561 majalis during Muharram ul Haram in the district.

This was stated by City Police Officer Zubair Dareshak while holding a press conference here on Tuesday.

He said that CCTV cameras had also been installed along the routes of processions, adding that search operations were also be carried out across the district. He said, police are also vigilant against publication of objectionable material and use of loudspeaker. Nobody would be allowed to carry illegal arms, he warned.

Highlighting the police performance, the CPO said that New Multan police arrested five accused involved in murder of nine persons.

Similarly, a proclaimed offender namely Maqsood was also arrested with the help of Interpol, he added.

Another proclaimed offender Wasim alias Kulhara was also arrested after 11 years, he said and added that some other gangs were also arrested during last two month.

The CPO said that they recovered two cars, three motorcycles, Rs 2.1 million and many other valuables from the outlaws. During 190 search operations, the police registered 289 cases, he said and added, in 119 cases, the police recovered drugs and arms.

SSP Operation Muhammad Kashif Aslam, SSP Investigation Rabb Nawaz Tullah, DSP Investigation Shabeena Karim and other officers were also present.

