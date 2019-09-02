UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4293 Cops To Perform Security Duty In Muharram

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 12:06 PM

4293 cops to perform security duty in Muharram

As many as 4293 police personal will be deputed on security duty during the month of Muharram in the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019):As many as 4293 police personal will be deputed on security duty during the month of Muharram in the district.

According to police, a total of 486 mourning processions would be taken out in the city, out of which, 101 have been declared in A category while 385 in category B, however, 1561 Majalis would be organized in the city including 377 of category A and 1184 of B category as per sensitivity.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that foolproof security arrangements had been made in the city as CCTV cameras and walk through gates would be installed and video recording of mourning processions would also be ensured.

As per directions by the CPO, police teams were conducting search operations at mourning procession routes.

On the other hand, police officials, special branch, Rescue 1122, TMA, WAPDA, PTCL and SNGPL would also be deployed along mourning processions and Majalis while specially trained 2215 volunteers would perform duties alongwith other departments.

The CPO directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against wall chalking, pillion riding, amplifier act violations and display of weapons during Muharram. However, police reserves would remain alert at police line to deal any emergency like situation.

Related Topics

Police WAPDA Alert Rescue 1122 PTCL SNGPL Muharram

Recent Stories

Chinese Businesses Eager to Attend Russia's Easter ..

4 minutes ago

Get ready for the best run of your life – Al Mar ..

22 minutes ago

Foolproof security for Muharram processions finali ..

22 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks fall on renewed US-China trade war fe ..

22 minutes ago

Two lose lives in Attock

22 minutes ago

Japan 'to set up police unit' for disputed islands ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.