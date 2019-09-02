4293 cops to perform security duty in Muharram

As many as 4293 police personal will be deputed on security duty during the month of Muharram in the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019):As many as 4293 police personal will be deputed on security duty during the month of Muharram in the district.

According to police, a total of 486 mourning processions would be taken out in the city, out of which, 101 have been declared in A category while 385 in category B, however, 1561 Majalis would be organized in the city including 377 of category A and 1184 of B category as per sensitivity.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that foolproof security arrangements had been made in the city as CCTV cameras and walk through gates would be installed and video recording of mourning processions would also be ensured.

As per directions by the CPO, police teams were conducting search operations at mourning procession routes.

On the other hand, police officials, special branch, Rescue 1122, TMA, WAPDA, PTCL and SNGPL would also be deployed along mourning processions and Majalis while specially trained 2215 volunteers would perform duties alongwith other departments.

The CPO directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against wall chalking, pillion riding, amplifier act violations and display of weapons during Muharram. However, police reserves would remain alert at police line to deal any emergency like situation.