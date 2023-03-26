42.93 percent free flour distribution process completed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration Sargodha has so far completed 42.93 percent of free flour distribution process in the district.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Shoaib Naswana said that 282,184 flour bags had so far been distributed across the district from 158 flour distribution points set up in Sargodha, Shapur, Kotmomin, Bhulwal, Sahiwal and Sillanwali.

Today, he said the district administration would provide free flour to 47,880 families.

He said that 27,680 beneficiaries would get free flour from 31 urban flour distribution points and 20,200 deserving from 127 rural flour distribution points in all tehsils of the district.

Shoaib Naswana said the district administration would distribute a total of 657,323 flour bags to people till 25th Ramazan.

He said that more than 300 policemen were providing security cover atflour distribution points.