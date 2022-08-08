4293 police officials to be deployed on 10th Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have finalized security plan for 10th of Muharram as 4293 police officials and 2215 volunteers would be deployed across the district to maintain law and order situation.

According to police sources, a total of 117 mourning procession and 130 Majalis would be organized in the district out of which 21 mourning processions and 27 Majalis have been declared sensitive where foolproof security arrangements were being ensured. The police have decided to deploy 4293 police officials including senior officers and 2215 volunteers to maintain law and order situation.

On the other hand, elite force would continue patrolling while police pickets would also be established at different points of the district.

Police reserves would remain alert at police line to deal any emergency like situation. The police have installed 180 CCTV cameras at Majalis and mourning procession routes under the vision of strict monitoring of security arrangements. The police would ensure video recording through drone cameras of all activities while walk through gates would be installed at Majalis, police sources added.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider would himself monitor the security arrangements while the SSP Operations Hassam Bin Iqbal would be the incharge of security, police sources added.