4294 cops to perform security duties on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

About 4294 personnel and officers of Karachi Police would perform security duties at routes of central procession and different parts of the megalopolis on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :About 4294 personnel and officers of Karachi Police would perform security duties at routes of central procession and different parts of the megalopolis on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Monday, 78 senior officers, 747 non- gazetted officers, 4087 head constables and constables while 658 personnel of security division and 400 commandos of Special Security Unit (SSU) would perform security duties.

A Special Security Unit's command and control bus would also remain deployed for monitoring while SSU expert snipers would be deployed at the route of main procession and its surroundings.

SSU's Swat teams would remain alert to avoid any untoward eventuality.

Traffic police officers and jawans have been deployed to maintain the flow of traffic at the alternative routes for the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal procession.