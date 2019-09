(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Napier Police Station team on Tuesday on a tip-off conducted a raid on a compound in Old City Area and recovered 4295 kg of hazardous Gutka and material used in its manufacturing.

Station House Officer (SHO) Napier Police Station Jamal Khan claimed that a case had been registered against the owners of godown and raids were being carried out to nab the culprits.