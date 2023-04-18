UrduPoint.com

42nd Academic Council Meeting Of Gomal University Held

Published April 18, 2023

42nd Academic Council meeting of Gomal University held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of Gomal University Professor Dr Shakibullah on Wednesday underlined the need for initiating more academic disciplines in a bid to mitigate the financial problems of the varsity.

He expressed these views while chairing the 42nd Academic Council meeting held here on the university campus.

He said it was the most heartening development that this year, the university had registered about 5000 record admissions in its various departments and lauded the efforts of the university's relevant staff in this regard.

The VC said the university was confronting financial challenges, necessitating more departments to be opened to get more enrollments as a solution to steer out of the financial quagmire.

Director of Academics Waseem Khan Katikhel presented the agenda items of the meeting which mainly focused on the acquisition of No Objection Certificate (NOC) regarding the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences.

The Academic Council members said all legal requirements should be fulfilled in light of the Act and statutes and the recommendations of the board of Studies and the Board of Faculty.

The same should be submitted to the Academic Council so that it could be forwarded to the Syndicate for approval.

VC Professor Dr Shakibullah further said that better and quality education was being provided in Tank Campus for the students of Tank and South Waziristan.

He said that students were considered future leaders to achieve a bright future for the country and they should be prepared for the role by equipping them with quality education.

He said that collective efforts should be made for the development of the university which had produced shining graduates, effectively contributing towards national development.

All the other members including the Deans of all the departments and Registrar Dr Muhammad Shoaib were present on the occasion.

