42nd Anniversary Of MRD Martyrs Observed In Nawabshah
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 10:03 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shaheed Benazirabad paid rich tribute to the heroes of democracy on the occasion of 42nd anniversary of 16 brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the MRD (Movement for the Restoration of Democracy) in village Panhal Khan Chandio, Taluka Sakrand
The event was attended by PPP District President Muhammad Salim Zardari, General Secretary Syed Ali Haider Shah, MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, MPA Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Arain, Chairman Ali Akbar Jamali, Dr. Attaullah Brohi, President Abdul Rasool Brohi, Zafar Zardari, Kashif Salim Zardari, Lala Arshad and a large number of party office-bearers, workers, and local notables.
Later participants joined a rally to mark the occasion and paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the MRD movement through speeches honoring their courage and sacrifice for democracy.
APP/rzq-nsm
