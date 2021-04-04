UrduPoint.com
42nd Death Anniversary Of Founder Of Ppp Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Observed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The 42nd death anniversary of founder- chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former prime minister Quaid-e-Awam Late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was observed with great reverence and respect here on Sunday.

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) arranged functions separately in this regard.

Quran Khawani and fateha khawani were held in every part of the country for departed soul of Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto.

People from all walks of life in their messages on the occasion paid tribute to Shaheed Bhutto for his services for the cause of poor and downtrodden people and for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has cancelled the public meeting to be held in Rawalpindi on April 4. Party sources said that the public meeting had been cancelled on the advice of the Sindh Health Department, due to Coronavirus.

In this regard, Qur'an Khawani was held at Bhutto House Naudero (Larkana), Sunday evening.

Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MPA and President PPP(Women Wing) Pakistan Ms. Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Central leader of PPP Qamar Zaman Kaira, President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Ministers, Senators, MNAs, MPAs, former provincial ministers, ppp leaders and workers participated in the Qur'ran Khawani.

On the occasion, Collective prayers was also offered for the departed soul and paid rich tributes to the founder chairman of Pakistan People's Party Late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing on the occasion, pay homage to his services for the country, democratic order and rights of the masses.

He reiterated his pledge to carry forward the mission for which the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid down his life.

He also paid rich tributes to the Late Chairperson of PPP Benazir Bhutto due to her sacrificed her life to achieve the rights of down-trodden people and to strengthen the democratic system in the country which is the only way to provide the poor masses basic facilities under the party manifesto.

Meanwhile, the PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) also arranged Qur'an Khawani in front of Al-Murtaza House Larkana, which was participated by the leaders and workers of PPP(S.B), Sunday.

Foolproof security arrangements had been made to maintain order and face any untoward incident in Larkana, Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

The security arrangements were intensified, with heavy deployment of Police and Rangers. Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, DIG Police Larkana Range, Commissioner Larkana Division, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana and other senior police officers were supervising the security arrangements vigilantly.

