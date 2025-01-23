Open Menu

42nd MCM Course Officers Call On Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM

42nd MCM course officers call on Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A delegation of under-training officers at the 42nd Mid-Career Management (MCM) Course at NIPA Islamabad called on Commissioner Maryam Khan, here on Thursday.

The Commissioner welcomed the officers at her office and informed them about the historical, cultural, industrial and geographical aspects of the Faisalabad division.

The Commissioner told them that 17 electric buses will be on the roads from the coming August in Faisalabad city.

She said that a campus of Divisional Public school (DPS) is also being established in FDA City. She informed about anti-encroachment operations across the city including eight bazaars of Ghanta Ghar Chowk. First time in the district’s history, all the eight bazaars of the chowk have been made vehicle-free.

The shopkeepers and buyers are being provided with quality parking facilities outside the bazaars, she added.

The Commissioner said that timely completion of development of public welfare projects is a priority. She said that efforts are underway to make the departments and authorities’ corruption free.

She said that the general bus stand is being revamped, Lyallpur food street will be established in the city while special focus is on providing clean drinking water to the citizens.

She said that steps are also being taken to improve the health sector. A commemorative shield was also presented to the group leader by the Commissioner.

Recent Stories

Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Shar ..

Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Sharjah

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier project ..

Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier projects at Acres 2025

21 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global in ..

Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global innovation, inclusive growth wit ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE champions global trade innovation at World Eco ..

UAE champions global trade innovation at World Economic Forum in Davos

21 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy highlights investment potentia ..

Minister of Economy highlights investment potential in circular economy

36 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcemen ..

36 minutes ago
Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus servi ..

Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi

36 minutes ago
 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat ..

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat Malaysia by 53 runs

43 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve con ..

OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay

51 minutes ago
 Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR

Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR

51 minutes ago
 ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan ..

ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..

56 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries im ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural id ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan