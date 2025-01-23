42nd MCM course officers call on Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A delegation of under-training officers at the 42nd Mid-Career Management (MCM) Course at NIPA Islamabad called on Commissioner Maryam Khan, here on Thursday.

The Commissioner welcomed the officers at her office and informed them about the historical, cultural, industrial and geographical aspects of the Faisalabad division.

The Commissioner told them that 17 electric buses will be on the roads from the coming August in Faisalabad city.

She said that a campus of Divisional Public school (DPS) is also being established in FDA City. She informed about anti-encroachment operations across the city including eight bazaars of Ghanta Ghar Chowk. First time in the district’s history, all the eight bazaars of the chowk have been made vehicle-free.

The shopkeepers and buyers are being provided with quality parking facilities outside the bazaars, she added.

The Commissioner said that timely completion of development of public welfare projects is a priority. She said that efforts are underway to make the departments and authorities’ corruption free.

She said that the general bus stand is being revamped, Lyallpur food street will be established in the city while special focus is on providing clean drinking water to the citizens.

She said that steps are also being taken to improve the health sector. A commemorative shield was also presented to the group leader by the Commissioner.