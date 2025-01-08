Open Menu

42nd Mid-career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:59 PM

A delegation from National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Lahore visited Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) as part of the ‘42nd Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC)’ to get acquainted with the ICT interventions rolled out by the government of Punjab

The session was one of the various training modules designed for capacity building of the attendees and focused on the ‘ICT Interventions for Improved Service Delivery.’

PITB DG IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi gave an overview of the ICT initiatives rolled out by PITB across Punjab and in other provinces. PITB senior officials including DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, ADG Syed Qasim Ifzal, Director Ali Raza and Joint Director Salik Farooq gave detailed briefings on PITB initiatives including ‘e-Stamping,’ ‘Integrated Criminal Justice System,’ ‘Agritech’ and ‘Kissan Card,’ and ‘e-Pay Punjab’.

The delegation also visited the e-Khidmat Markaz where Director Operations Aquil Khan gave a comprehensive presentation on the services offered at the e-Khidmat Marakaaz established by PITB across Punjab.

The overall aim of the visit was to familiarise the delegation with the latest ICT trends in governance and their use in public sector. The delegation comprised officers from the Federal and provincial government and public sector organisations taking the course as a prerequisite for the promotion to BS-19.

