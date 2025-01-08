42nd Mid-career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:59 PM
A delegation from National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Lahore visited Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) as part of the ‘42nd Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC)’ to get acquainted with the ICT interventions rolled out by the government of Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A delegation from National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Lahore visited Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) as part of the ‘42nd Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC)’ to get acquainted with the ICT interventions rolled out by the government of Punjab.
The session was one of the various training modules designed for capacity building of the attendees and focused on the ‘ICT Interventions for Improved Service Delivery.’
PITB DG IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi gave an overview of the ICT initiatives rolled out by PITB across Punjab and in other provinces. PITB senior officials including DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, ADG Syed Qasim Ifzal, Director Ali Raza and Joint Director Salik Farooq gave detailed briefings on PITB initiatives including ‘e-Stamping,’ ‘Integrated Criminal Justice System,’ ‘Agritech’ and ‘Kissan Card,’ and ‘e-Pay Punjab’.
The delegation also visited the e-Khidmat Markaz where Director Operations Aquil Khan gave a comprehensive presentation on the services offered at the e-Khidmat Marakaaz established by PITB across Punjab.
The overall aim of the visit was to familiarise the delegation with the latest ICT trends in governance and their use in public sector. The delegation comprised officers from the Federal and provincial government and public sector organisations taking the course as a prerequisite for the promotion to BS-19.
Recent Stories
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot
Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council
JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..
Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs
In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets
Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source
PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative
42nd mid-career management course delegation visits PITB
Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina Khalid
3 killed, two injured in Abbottabad road accident
Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to adopt democratic attitude for resolving political is ..
Time for mature politics, not disruptive confrontations: Irfan Siddiqui
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot1 minute ago
-
PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative1 minute ago
-
42nd mid-career management course delegation visits PITB1 minute ago
-
Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina Khalid1 minute ago
-
3 killed, two injured in Abbottabad road accident1 minute ago
-
Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to adopt democratic attitude for resolving political issues1 minute ago
-
Time for mature politics, not disruptive confrontations: Irfan Siddiqui1 minute ago
-
Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter54 minutes ago
-
LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'54 minutes ago
-
SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news without verification54 minutes ago
-
First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated52 minutes ago
-
Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi1 hour ago