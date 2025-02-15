42nd Mid-Career Management Course Held At NIPA
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The graduation ceremony of the 42nd Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) was held at the auditorium of the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Karachi today.
The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Salman Faruqui, ex-secretary and former Federal Ombudsman.
32 participants from various federal and provincial governments underwent ten weeks of MCMC. They will be joining their domain and specialized training of four more weeks, which will start from 17th February 2025.
Salman Faruqui urged the participants to go beyond conventional methods, emphasizing, “Bureaucrats are not here for patchwork. You should think outside the box and come up with innovative ideas to provide solutions rather than just sticking to basics and doing firework.
Fouz Khalid Khan, Chief Instructor, NIPA Karachi highlighted the program's focus on evolving issues such as public leadership, technology-driven innovation, and accountable governance.
The 42nd MCMC included practical simulation exercises on “Blue Economy of Pakistan,” “Udaan Pakistan,” and “Transport System of Karachi,” along with a study tour to Quetta, where participants met with the Chief Secretary and Army Corps officials.
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates. There were grade 18 officers from the Inland Revenue Service, Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service, Information Group, Customs, Population Welfare Department of the Government of Sindh and others.
