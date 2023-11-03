Open Menu

43 Afghan Families Deported From Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 10:25 PM

43 Afghan families deported from Attock

At least 43 Afghan families from two different holding centers of Attock were dispatched to Torkham border for their repartition to Afghanistan on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) At least 43 Afghan families from two different holding centers of Attock were dispatched to Torkham border for their repartition to Afghanistan on Friday.

Before dispatch, a team of male and female doctors medically examined these immigrants at holding centres.

The caravan was provided foolproof security arrangements and was escorted by Police squad.

An official of district administration told APP that the undocumented immigrants were provided food and medical facilities at these centres.

He said that NADRA and FIA officials were engaged to scrutinize the documentation of all the immigrants for repatriation.

