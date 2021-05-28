UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

43 Arrested Over Profiteering, Violation Of Covid SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:11 PM

43 arrested over profiteering, violation of Covid SOPs

District administration Peshawar Friday arrested 43 shopkeepers over profiteering, lack of official price list and violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday arrested 43 shopkeepers over profiteering, lack of official price list and violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

District administration is making all out measures for the implementation of Corona SOPs and official price list to ensure availability of quality and cheap essential food items to the people.

For this purpose, the officers of district administration are visiting different bazaars across within the areas of their jurisdiction and collectively arrested 26 persons over violation of Corona SOPs while 17 other shopkeepers were arrested over profiteering and lack of official price list.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that crackdown against the violators of Corona SOPs will continue in the district and implementation would be ensured in any circumstances.

He requested both the trading community and general public to avoid crowding in bazaars and show adherence to official SOPs, otherwise, legal action should be taken against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Price All

Recent Stories

Smokers have up to a 50% higher risk of developing ..

1 minute ago

Iran Plans to Launch Several Satellites in Near Fu ..

2 minutes ago

210 VIPs fined on violation of traffic rules durin ..

2 minutes ago

PTI continues taking brave stand on Sindh issues: ..

2 minutes ago

MPs from Punjab, Balochistan meet PM; discuss deve ..

2 minutes ago

PHA finalise plan for Shahdara Park

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.