43 arrested over profiteering, violation of Covid SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday arrested 43 shopkeepers over profiteering, lack of official price list and violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

District administration is making all out measures for the implementation of Corona SOPs and official price list to ensure availability of quality and cheap essential food items to the people.

For this purpose, the officers of district administration are visiting different bazaars across within the areas of their jurisdiction and collectively arrested 26 persons over violation of Corona SOPs while 17 other shopkeepers were arrested over profiteering and lack of official price list.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that crackdown against the violators of Corona SOPs will continue in the district and implementation would be ensured in any circumstances.

He requested both the trading community and general public to avoid crowding in bazaars and show adherence to official SOPs, otherwise, legal action should be taken against them.