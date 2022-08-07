UrduPoint.com

43 Booked, 70 Premises Sealed For Dengue SoP Violation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2022 | 05:50 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The local administration, during a crackdown launched against violators of dengue standing order procedures (SoP), booked 43 violators while 70 premises were sealed on detection of dengue larvae.

Deputy district officer health Dr Sara Qadeer told newsmen here on Sunday that during the anti-dengue drive, dengue larvae was found at 125 different commercial areas especially junkyard, tyre shops and block factories subsequently fine worth Rs 1,18,000 was imposed on the owners where no arrangements was made as per the SOPs.

She added that larvae was detected in 1080 houses in different localities of twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantt and subsequently dengue indoor residual spray had been done at 4671 different houses of the area.

