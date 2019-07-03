43 booked for water, power theft in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force and Irrigation authorities booked 43 people involved in electricity and water theft across the district.

Police said on Wednesday that FESCO Tack force conducted raids at village Miana Hazara, Badar Ranjha, Naseer Pur Kalan, Bakho Wala, Hujjan, Mateela, 128-SB and other areas of the district and caught 17 people red-handed over stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The irrigation authorities arrested 26 farmers over illegally watering farms from canal.

The accused were identified as Azhar, Asif, Mubashir, Alyas, Imran, Asad, Iqbal, Tariq, Wasif Maseeh, Saqib, Fazal and others.