Open Menu

43 Cases Registered, 11 Arrests Made In Smog Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 07:30 PM

43 cases registered, 11 arrests made in smog crackdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The police registered 43 cases, arrested 11 individuals, and imposed Rs. 8 lakh fine on 423 individuals during a crackdown on those causing pollution in the last 24 hours.

Additionally, 32 individuals were issued warnings. According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 17 cases of crop residue burning, 336 cases of high-emission vehicles, 13 industrial violations, 23 cases of brick kilns, and 13 other violations were reported, and legal action was taken. Punjab Police spokesperson further said that during the current year's anti-smog crackdown, a total of 2025 individuals were arrested, 2248 cases were registered, and over 49.

1 million rupees in fines were imposed on 21,042 individuals, with 1310 warnings issued.

A total of 1414 cases of crop residue burning, 18,095 cases of high-emission vehicles, 309 industrial violations, 837 brick kiln violations, and 247 other violations were reported.

The spokesperson added that in the last 24 hours, 5092 vehicles emitting excess smoke were fined, 398 were impounded, and 2 had their fitness certificates cancelled. This year, a total of 7,30,390 vehicles emitting excess smoke have been fined, 1,56,858 vehicles impounded, and fitness certificates of 10,016 vehicles have been cancelled.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Fine Vehicles Million

Recent Stories

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

3 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

5 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

6 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

8 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

11 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

1 day ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 day ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 day ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan