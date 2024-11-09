43 cases registered, 11 arrests made in smog crackdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The police registered 43 cases, arrested 11 individuals, and imposed Rs. 8 lakh fine on 423 individuals during a crackdown on those causing pollution in the last 24 hours.

Additionally, 32 individuals were issued warnings. According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 17 cases of crop residue burning, 336 cases of high-emission vehicles, 13 industrial violations, 23 cases of brick kilns, and 13 other violations were reported, and legal action was taken. Punjab Police spokesperson further said that during the current year's anti-smog crackdown, a total of 2025 individuals were arrested, 2248 cases were registered, and over 49.

1 million rupees in fines were imposed on 21,042 individuals, with 1310 warnings issued.

A total of 1414 cases of crop residue burning, 18,095 cases of high-emission vehicles, 309 industrial violations, 837 brick kiln violations, and 247 other violations were reported.

The spokesperson added that in the last 24 hours, 5092 vehicles emitting excess smoke were fined, 398 were impounded, and 2 had their fitness certificates cancelled. This year, a total of 7,30,390 vehicles emitting excess smoke have been fined, 1,56,858 vehicles impounded, and fitness certificates of 10,016 vehicles have been cancelled.