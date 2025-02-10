43 couples tie the knot in mass marriage ceremony in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Forty-three couples tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony organized under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's revolutionary 'Dhi Rani' program here Monday.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Sohail Shoukat Butt was the special guest. MNA Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem, MPAs Mian Saqib Khursheed, Naushair Anjum Langrial advocate, DG social welfare Tariq Qureshi, deputy commissioner Vehari Imrana Tauqeer, SP Farooq Ahmad, notables of the city besides relatives of the couples were also in attendance.

Each of the newly wedded couples received Rs100,000 as 'Salami' besides gifts worth Rs 200,000.

Provincial Minister Sohail Shoukat Butt, MNAs, MPAs and senior officials expressed best wishes for the couples.

The minister congratulated them on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and said that the CM had proved by her acts that the state can take care of people like a mother.

He said that the Dhi Rani program was one of the many initiatives Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken in a bid to provide relief to poor segments of society. Maryam Nawaz Sharif's 'Dhi Rani' program provided a perfect solution to problems faced by poor parents to marry of their daughters, the minister said and added that not only Muslim but girls from minority communities were also getting married under the 'Dhi Rani' program.