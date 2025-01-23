Open Menu

43 Couples Wedded Under Dhi Rani Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM

43 couples wedded under Dhi Rani Programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Under the auspices of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Dhi Rani programme,

a wedding ceremony of 43 couples was organized in Bahawalpur on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani attended the event as

a chief guest. Among the newlywed couples were two Christian couples and one

special couple.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt, Deputy Speaker

Punjab Assembly Zaheer Iqbal Channar, MPA Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq, MPA Khalid Mahmood Jajja,

former MPA Muhammad Afzal Gill, Commissioner Musarat Jabeen, Provincial Secretary for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Javed Akhtar Mahmood, DPO Asad Sarfraz, and relatives of the bride and groom

attended the event.

The attendees congratulated the newlywed couples and expressed their best wishes.

The couples received gifts, including double bed, mattress, mirror, dinner set, dinner set, fan,

and other items, with Dhi Rani Programme Salami card. Each newlywed couple will receive

cash gift of one hundred thousand rupees through the Dhi Rani Salami card.

The Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal also provided lunch for the newlywed

couples and the attendees of the ceremony.

Expressing his thoughts at the event, Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani

congratulated the couples on behalf of the chief minister Punjab. He stated that the chief minister was

taking vigorous steps for welfare, development, and prosperity of the province.

He emphasized that the Chief Minister of Punjab's Dhi Rani Programme was not only a welfare

initiative but also a significant step towards social development, women's empowerment,

and public welfare.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Zaheer Iqbal Channar praised the efforts

of the officers, staff, and organizers of the event. He congratulated the newlywed couples on

the beginning of their new journey in life.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt stated that the Dhi Rani

Programme was a unique initiative in the history of Punjab. He congratulated the newlyweds and prayed for their successful and prosperous lives. He informed that a total of 3,000 collective marriages will be conducted in Punjab this year, with the first phase involving 1,500 collective marriages.

Recent Stories

Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan ..

Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case

2 minutes ago
 SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by sev ..

SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets

17 minutes ago
 TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewa ..

TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'

55 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration fo ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025

2 hours ago
 Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilater ..

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..

2 hours ago
 UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food securi ..

UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..

2 hours ago
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his son ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future Wo ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China

2 hours ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with ..

Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador

2 hours ago
 1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitra ..

1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ce ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony

2 hours ago
 Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Rep ..

Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan