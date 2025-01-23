43 couples wedded under Dhi Rani Programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Under the auspices of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Dhi Rani programme,

a wedding ceremony of 43 couples was organized in Bahawalpur on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani attended the event as

a chief guest. Among the newlywed couples were two Christian couples and one

special couple.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt, Deputy Speaker

Punjab Assembly Zaheer Iqbal Channar, MPA Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq, MPA Khalid Mahmood Jajja,

former MPA Muhammad Afzal Gill, Commissioner Musarat Jabeen, Provincial Secretary for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Javed Akhtar Mahmood, DPO Asad Sarfraz, and relatives of the bride and groom

attended the event.

The attendees congratulated the newlywed couples and expressed their best wishes.

The couples received gifts, including double bed, mattress, mirror, dinner set, dinner set, fan,

and other items, with Dhi Rani Programme Salami card. Each newlywed couple will receive

cash gift of one hundred thousand rupees through the Dhi Rani Salami card.

The Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal also provided lunch for the newlywed

couples and the attendees of the ceremony.

Expressing his thoughts at the event, Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani

congratulated the couples on behalf of the chief minister Punjab. He stated that the chief minister was

taking vigorous steps for welfare, development, and prosperity of the province.

He emphasized that the Chief Minister of Punjab's Dhi Rani Programme was not only a welfare

initiative but also a significant step towards social development, women's empowerment,

and public welfare.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Zaheer Iqbal Channar praised the efforts

of the officers, staff, and organizers of the event. He congratulated the newlywed couples on

the beginning of their new journey in life.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt stated that the Dhi Rani

Programme was a unique initiative in the history of Punjab. He congratulated the newlyweds and prayed for their successful and prosperous lives. He informed that a total of 3,000 collective marriages will be conducted in Punjab this year, with the first phase involving 1,500 collective marriages.