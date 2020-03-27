43 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Friday to have arrested 43 criminals including 12 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

The police also claimed to have arrested 5 illicit weapon holders and recovered 4 pistols and a rifle from their possession.

Similarly, the police also arrested 7 drug traffickers and seized 2.210 kg hashish and 1024 liters liquor from their possession. The police also nabbed 19 gamblers during the same period.

Further investigation was under progress.