43 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

The police have arrested 43 criminals including 25 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 43 criminals including 25 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police had recovered five pistols,one rifle, 157.5 liter liquor and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.