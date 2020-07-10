UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

43 Criminals Arrested In One Day

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

43 criminals arrested in one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 43 criminals including 8 proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

According to police sources here on Friday,the police teams arrested 13 illicit weapon holders and recovered 13 pistols and a number of bullets from their possession.

The police also nabbed14 gamblers along with bet money Rs.7540/-. Similarly, the police also arrested 8 drug traffickersand recovered 1394 liters liquor and 2.140 kilograms chars from their possession.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Money Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood asks exporters of surgical mask ..

18 minutes ago

IHC seeks reply from interior ministry on petition ..

36 minutes ago

Inauguration Of Ten New Covid-19 Rapid Response Un ..

44 minutes ago

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 h ..

50 minutes ago

Women's tennis says no 'final decision' by China o ..

4 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 cases reach nearly 714,000

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.