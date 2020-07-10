43 criminals arrested in one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 43 criminals including 8 proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

According to police sources here on Friday,the police teams arrested 13 illicit weapon holders and recovered 13 pistols and a number of bullets from their possession.

The police also nabbed14 gamblers along with bet money Rs.7540/-. Similarly, the police also arrested 8 drug traffickersand recovered 1394 liters liquor and 2.140 kilograms chars from their possession.