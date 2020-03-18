UrduPoint.com
43 Criminals Arrested In One Day In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:33 PM

43 criminals arrested in one day in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The police have claimed to arrest 43 criminals including 6 proclaimed offenders from various parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Giving details, police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police arrested 16 drug traffickers and recovered 278 liter Liquor and 6.

340 kilograms Chars from their possession.

The police also arrested nine illicit weapon holders and recovered 9 pistols and a number ofbullets/cartridges from their possession besides nabbing 10 gamblers and 2 kite-sellers, he added.

