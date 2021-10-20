43 criminals held with contraband faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 43 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possessio

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 43 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police teams arrested 27 drug pushers and recovered 11.

5 kg hashish and 223 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 16 people and seized12 pistols, 2 rifles, 2 repeater guns and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

