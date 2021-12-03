43 'criminals', including 3 POs held

Police on Friday arrested 43 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 43 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders (POs) and 12 drug pushers and recovered 2.

5-kg hashish and 361 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 22 gamblers and recovered Rs 17,800 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 persons and recovered 5 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.