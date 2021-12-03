UrduPoint.com

43 'criminals', Including 3 POs Held

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:49 PM

43 'criminals', including 3 POs held

Police on Friday arrested 43 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 43 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders (POs) and 12 drug pushers and recovered 2.

5-kg hashish and 361 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 22 gamblers and recovered Rs 17,800 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 persons and recovered 5 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Over 4.523 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19 ..

Over 4.523 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Two killed in road mishap

Two killed in road mishap

3 minutes ago
 Ton-up Agarwal helps India to 221-4 after Patel's ..

Ton-up Agarwal helps India to 221-4 after Patel's four wickets

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest alleged killer

Police arrest alleged killer

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews progress on development proje ..

Commissioner reviews progress on development projects

6 minutes ago
 MNSUA holds workshop on wheat production increase

MNSUA holds workshop on wheat production increase

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.