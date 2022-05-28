UrduPoint.com

43 Criminals Including 3 POs Held

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 10:42 PM

43 criminals including 3 POs held

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 43 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 43 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 proclaimed offenders and 12 drug pushers and recovered drugs from their possession.

The police also held 4 gamblers and recovered stake money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 23 persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. Meanwhile, the police also held a kite seller and recovered kites and string rolls from his possession.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

NA Speaker stresses upon tolerance for politics of ..

NA Speaker stresses upon tolerance for politics of peace

20 minutes ago
 Four killed, 8 injured in Malir firing incident

Four killed, 8 injured in Malir firing incident

4 minutes ago
 Speakers suggest fundamental reforms in Indian pol ..

Speakers suggest fundamental reforms in Indian political system to alleviate pli ..

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

4 minutes ago
 Over 8.330m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.330m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Lahore police performing splendidly to maintain pe ..

Lahore police performing splendidly to maintain peace: CCPO

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.