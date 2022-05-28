43 criminals including 3 POs held

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 43 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 43 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 proclaimed offenders and 12 drug pushers and recovered drugs from their possession.

The police also held 4 gamblers and recovered stake money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 23 persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. Meanwhile, the police also held a kite seller and recovered kites and string rolls from his possession.