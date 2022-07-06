UrduPoint.com

43 Dengue Suspects Registered At RWP Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022 | 07:33 PM

43 dengue suspects registered at RWP hospitals

As many as 43 dengue fever suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 43 dengue fever suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that Holy Family Hospital and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Gujjar Khan had registered eight suspects, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital,(THQ) Kalar Syeda six, THQ, Murree and Taxila five each, THQ, Kahutta four while three cases were registered with THQ, Kotli Sattian and District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi and one with Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Dr Sajjad informed that 1,334 anti-dengue teams during indoor surveillance from January 1 to date checked 3,647,490 houses and found dengue larvae at 8,519 homes.

Likewise, 597 teams during outdoor administration inspected 1,472,538 spots and detected larvae at 894 places.

In addition, he updated that the district health authority had registered 80 FIRs, sealed 92 premises, Challaned 329, issued notices to 1,525 and a fine of Rs 298,500 imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.

The health officer said a comprehensive strategy has evolved to control dengue spread and urged the residents to use a mosquito net or repellants like mats and coils.

Dr Sajjad called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and to remove water after rain to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.

