43 fair price shops set up in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration Tuesday established 43 fair price shops in the district to tackle the excessive price and smooth provision of wheat flour during lockdown.

According to details, the Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce (ACCI) and Food department have jointly established 43 fair price shops where 20 Kilogram Wheat Flour bag would be provided to the masses at 860 rupees.

With the cooperation of district administration these shops would be established in Abbottabad city, Lower Tanawal, Havelian, Qalandar Abad, Harno and Lora where Tehsil revenue staff would also monitor the sale and provision of the wheat flour.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Mughees directed the masses to visit their nearest fair price shop for wheat flour and if any discrepancy found they should immediately contact the district control room which has been established in the DC office.

While talking to media ACCI president Khalid Aslam, General secretary Mufti Jaffar Tayyar and District Food Controller Syed Ansar Qayum while talking to media said that owing to the flour mills strike the production of wheat flour was affected and a shortfall of supply created.

They further said that on all fair price shops the shopkeepers would also place banners about the weight of the flour bag and price, they said that we appreciate flour mills owners who are working round the clock to provide wheat flour to the masses.

Syed Ansar Qayyum also requested people to purchase wheat flour according to their need and not to store extra as we have managed the supply on daily basis, we have a sufficient quantity of wheat in the stores, adding food controller said.