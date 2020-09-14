UrduPoint.com
43 Head Constables Promoted To Rank Of Assistant Sub Inspector

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:50 PM

43 Head Constables promoted to rank of Assistant Sub Inspector

The Hyderabad police have promoted 43 Head Constables to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police have promoted 43 Head Constables to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, during a ceremony here on Monday decorated the promoted policemen with the badges of the ASI.

Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated the policemen over their promotion and expressed the hope that they would further dedicate themselves in service of the nation.

He reminded them that their promotions had increased the responsibilities over them.

More Stories From Pakistan

