4.3 Kg Hash Seized,five Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:28 PM

4.3 kg hash seized,five arrested

Police arrested five accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested five accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them.

Police said on Wednesday that the teams of various police stations conducted raids against drug pushers and exhibition of weapons and arrested five accused, recovered 4.

315 kgs hashish,two pistols 30 bore and three guns 12 bore from them. They were identified as-- Akhter, Naveed, Ashraf, Gulzar and Kamran.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

