43 Killed, Over 50 Injured In Dharki Train Mishap: Commissioner Sukkur

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

43 killed, over 50 injured in Dharki train mishap: Commissioner Sukkur

SUKKUR, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 43 people were killed and over fifty sustained injuries near Dharki, Sindh, Commissioner Sukkur reported on Monday.

Millat Express was heading towards Sargodha from Karachi when it derailed after collision with Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi.

The incident claimed lives of around 43 ill-fated passengers.

Rangers, Police and Rescue teams started the rescue operation which is still continued to shift victims to hospital, a private tv channel reported.

