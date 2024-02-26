Open Menu

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 10:14 PM

4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Punjab

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck various parts of Punjab, particularly Lahore, Kasur and Pattoki sending tremors through the region earlier on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck various parts of Punjab, particularly Lahore, Kasur and Pattoki sending tremors through the region earlier on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) the epicenter of the quake was 5 kilometer away from Sheikhupura.

Fortunately, no major damage or casualties have been reported as of now, a private news channel reported.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, ensuring a swift and coordinated response to any developments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Earthquake Punjab Kasur Sheikhupura Pattoki From

Recent Stories

2nd Int’l Conference on environmental degradatio ..

2nd Int’l Conference on environmental degradation kicked off at SU

4 minutes ago
 Man injured over tree cutting dispute

Man injured over tree cutting dispute

4 minutes ago
 Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani re ..

Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani receives briefing on polio drive

4 minutes ago
 Z.A Bhutto reference adjourned till tomorrow

Z.A Bhutto reference adjourned till tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 More than 400,000 children to be administered in p ..

More than 400,000 children to be administered in polio immunization drive

4 minutes ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar urges unity

Dr. Ramesh Kumar urges unity

10 minutes ago
Speaker reviews preparations for upcoming session ..

Speaker reviews preparations for upcoming session of KP assembly

9 minutes ago
 SBP to organize Pakistan Financial Literacy Week f ..

SBP to organize Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4

9 minutes ago
 Delegation of foreign trainee diplomats visits Saf ..

Delegation of foreign trainee diplomats visits Safe City Islamabad

10 minutes ago
 Training workshop on hair transplant concludes

Training workshop on hair transplant concludes

10 minutes ago
 Guinea capital crippled by general strike

Guinea capital crippled by general strike

23 minutes ago
 Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP

Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan