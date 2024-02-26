4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Punjab

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck various parts of Punjab, particularly Lahore, Kasur and Pattoki sending tremors through the region earlier on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck various parts of Punjab, particularly Lahore, Kasur and Pattoki sending tremors through the region earlier on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) the epicenter of the quake was 5 kilometer away from Sheikhupura.

Fortunately, no major damage or casualties have been reported as of now, a private news channel reported.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, ensuring a swift and coordinated response to any developments.