4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 10:14 PM
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck various parts of Punjab, particularly Lahore, Kasur and Pattoki sending tremors through the region earlier on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck various parts of Punjab, particularly Lahore, Kasur and Pattoki sending tremors through the region earlier on Monday.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) the epicenter of the quake was 5 kilometer away from Sheikhupura.
Fortunately, no major damage or casualties have been reported as of now, a private news channel reported.
Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, ensuring a swift and coordinated response to any developments.
Recent Stories
2nd Int’l Conference on environmental degradation kicked off at SU
Man injured over tree cutting dispute
Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani receives briefing on polio drive
Z.A Bhutto reference adjourned till tomorrow
More than 400,000 children to be administered in polio immunization drive
Dr. Ramesh Kumar urges unity
Speaker reviews preparations for upcoming session of KP assembly
SBP to organize Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4
Delegation of foreign trainee diplomats visits Safe City Islamabad
Training workshop on hair transplant concludes
Guinea capital crippled by general strike
Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2nd Int’l Conference on environmental degradation kicked off at SU4 minutes ago
-
Man injured over tree cutting dispute4 minutes ago
-
Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani receives briefing on polio drive4 minutes ago
-
Z.A Bhutto reference adjourned till tomorrow4 minutes ago
-
More than 400,000 children to be administered in polio immunization drive4 minutes ago
-
Dr. Ramesh Kumar urges unity10 minutes ago
-
Speaker reviews preparations for upcoming session of KP assembly9 minutes ago
-
Delegation of foreign trainee diplomats visits Safe City Islamabad10 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on hair transplant concludes10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP25 minutes ago
-
Murad says integrity, stability of country, improving law & order top priority of Sindh govt38 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced to death34 minutes ago