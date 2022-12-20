UrduPoint.com

43- Member Baluchistan Delegation Visits Parliament House

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 10:50 PM

43- member Baluchistan delegation visits Parliament House

A 43-delegation of students and teachers of Cadet College Kohlu from Balochistan province on Tuesday visited Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :A 43-delegation of students and teachers of Cadet College Kohlu from Balochistan province on Tuesday visited Parliament House.

Officers of Senate secretariat welcomed the delegation which also visited the Senate Museum.

The delegation was shown a documentary along with a briefing on the working procedure of the upper house, legislation, and functions.

The delegation exhibited great interest in the statues and historical photographs of prominent politicians of the country displayed in the Senate Museum and thanked the officials of the Upper House for their hospitality.

