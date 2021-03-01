UrduPoint.com
43 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Mon 01st March 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Forty-three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad district during the last 24 hours.

According to Health department spokesperson, 858 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the said period.

He said that so far 8,608 coronavirus patients had recovered while 479 lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the district since the pandemic outbreak.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 142 patients, including 70 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 38, including 8 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

